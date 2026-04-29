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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit rises to ₹6,698 cr on strong metal prices

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit rises to ₹6,698 cr on strong metal prices

The ‌Mumbai-based miner's consolidated net profit rose to ₹6,698 crore ($706.3 million) ​in the quarter ended ‌March ​31 from ‌₹3,483 crore a ‌year ago

Vedanta

Vedanta (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters April 29
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

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Indian metals-to-oil ​conglomerate Vedanta ​reported a ‌jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong base metal prices.

The ‌Mumbai-based miner's consolidated net profit rose to ₹6,698 crore ($706.3 million) ​in the quarter ended ‌March ​31 from ‌₹3,483 crore a ‌year ago.

 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vedanta Q4 Results metals

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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