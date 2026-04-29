Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit rises to ₹6,698 cr on strong metal prices
The Mumbai-based miner's consolidated net profit rose to ₹6,698 crore ($706.3 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from ₹3,483 crore a year ago
Reuters April 29
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Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong base metal prices.
The Mumbai-based miner's consolidated net profit rose to ₹6,698 crore ($706.3 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from ₹3,483 crore a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST