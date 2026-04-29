Vedanta Q4FY26 results: Profit surges 89% to ₹9,352 cr, revenue up 29%
The mining conglomerate posted record-high revenue of ₹51,524 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2025-26; full-year profit came in 22 per cent higher at ₹25,096 crore, up from ₹20,535 crore in FY25
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday reported an 89 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax in the final quarter of financial year 2025-26, going to ₹9,352 crore from ₹4,961 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations hit a record high of ₹51,524 crore in Q4FY26, rising 29 per cent from ₹39,789 crore in the same period last fiscal.
For the full financial year, Vedanta’s PAT rose 22 per cent from ₹20,535 crore in FY2025 to ₹25,096 crore in FY2026.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4FY26 jumped 59 per cent to ₹18,447 crore, while for the full fiscal, it stood at ₹55,976 crore, a 28 per cent increase from FY25. The firm’s net debt-to-Ebitda was also the best in 14 quarters, improving to 0.95x in FY26, from 1.22x a year ago.
“The quarter marks a defining point for Vedanta, with the delivery of our strongest-ever financial performance recording all-time highs in Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT for both the quarter and the full year and a clear positioning for the next phase of growth with Demerger effective from 1st of May 2026,” said Vedanta's Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel.
In a statement, the firm said it has delivered total shareholder return (TSR) of 48.6 per cent in FY26, outperforming the Nifty Metal Index by over 100 per cent, while maintaining a strong dividend payout, including ₹34 per share for the full fiscal.
“FY26 was a year of strong execution for Vedanta, with record operational performance across the portfolio,” said Arun Misra, executive director at Vedanta.
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Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Limited Q4 Results
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 5:41 PM IST