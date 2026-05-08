Vikram Solar Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹110 cr on higher revenues

Vikram Solar on Friday posted nearly 21 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹110 crore in March quarter mainly on account of higher revenues.

The net profit stood at ₹91 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a company statement said.

Revenues from operations rose to ₹1,453 crore in the quarter from ₹1,194 crore in the same period year ago.

In the fiscal year 2025-26, the net profit increased to ₹470 crore from ₹140 crore in a year ago.