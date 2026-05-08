Vikram Solar Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹110 cr on higher revenues
The net profit stood at ₹91 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a company statement said
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Vikram Solar on Friday posted nearly 21 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹110 crore in March quarter mainly on account of higher revenues.
The net profit stood at ₹91 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a company statement said.
Revenues from operations rose to ₹1,453 crore in the quarter from ₹1,194 crore in the same period year ago.
In the fiscal year 2025-26, the net profit increased to ₹470 crore from ₹140 crore in a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:42 AM IST