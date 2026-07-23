Vishal Mega Mart Q1 net profit rises 26% to ₹259 crore, revenue up 19%

Vishal Mega Mart Limited’s consolidated net profit rose 25.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹258.77 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as revenue from operations increased 18.7 per cent.

Revenue rises 18.7 per cent in June quarter

Revenue from operations climbed to ₹3,727.01 crore from ₹3,140.32 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income, including other income, increased 19.1 per cent to ₹3,760.15 crore from ₹3,157.32 crore.

Total expenses rose 18.5 per cent to ₹3,414.19 crore from ₹2,881.36 crore. Purchases of stock-in-trade, the company’s largest expense, increased 20.9 per cent to ₹2,531.38 crore. Employee benefit expenses grew 25.3 per cent to ₹214.43 crore.

Net profit margin expands by 38 basis points

Profit before tax rose 25.4 per cent to ₹345.96 crore from ₹275.96 crore. Net profit margin, calculated against revenue from operations, expanded by 38 basis points to 6.9 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Basic earnings per share increased to ₹0.55 from ₹0.45, while diluted earnings per share rose to ₹0.55 from ₹0.44. The consolidated statement attributed the entire quarterly profit to owners of the holding company.

The company evaluates its performance at an overall level as a single operating segment. Its filing did not disclose same-store sales growth, store additions, sales volumes, gross margin, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or an operating margin for the quarter.