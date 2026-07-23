Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vishal Mega Mart Q1 net profit rises 26% to ₹259 crore, revenue up 19%

Vishal Mega Mart Q1 net profit rises 26% to ₹259 crore, revenue up 19%

Total expenses increased 18.5 per cent to ₹3,414.19 crore, while the board proposed capping aggregate foreign ownership at 49.99 per cent, subject to shareholder approval

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart's Q1 FY27 revenue from operations climbed to ₹3,727.01 crore from ₹3,140.32 crore in the year-ago quarter.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vishal Mega Mart Limited’s consolidated net profit rose 25.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹258.77 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as revenue from operations increased 18.7 per cent.
 

Revenue rises 18.7 per cent in June quarter

 
Revenue from operations climbed to ₹3,727.01 crore from ₹3,140.32 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income, including other income, increased 19.1 per cent to ₹3,760.15 crore from ₹3,157.32 crore.
 
Total expenses rose 18.5 per cent to ₹3,414.19 crore from ₹2,881.36 crore. Purchases of stock-in-trade, the company’s largest expense, increased 20.9 per cent to ₹2,531.38 crore. Employee benefit expenses grew 25.3 per cent to ₹214.43 crore.
 
 

Net profit margin expands by 38 basis points

 
Profit before tax rose 25.4 per cent to ₹345.96 crore from ₹275.96 crore. Net profit margin, calculated against revenue from operations, expanded by 38 basis points to 6.9 per cent from 6.6 per cent.
 
Basic earnings per share increased to ₹0.55 from ₹0.45, while diluted earnings per share rose to ₹0.55 from ₹0.44. The consolidated statement attributed the entire quarterly profit to owners of the holding company.
 
The company evaluates its performance at an overall level as a single operating segment. Its filing did not disclose same-store sales growth, store additions, sales volumes, gross margin, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or an operating margin for the quarter.
 

More From This Section

q1 results today

Q1 results: Infosys, Cipla, Indigo Airlines, IEX among 63 firms on July 23

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Labs Q1FY27 results: Net profit plunges 69% to ₹443 crore

Blinkit

Eternal Q1 profit jumps fourfold to ₹92 crore on Blinkit strength

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India

Nestle India's 48% profit jump in Q1 reflects robust consumption

United Spirits, USL

United Spirits Q1 net profit rises 11% on premium portfolio growth

Topics : Vishal Mega Mart Q1 results Company News BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Share PriceDr Reddy's Share PriceSunteck RealtyUpcoming Q1 ResultsAlphabet's AI Spending Target