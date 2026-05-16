Vodafone Idea posts ₹51,970 crore net profit in Q4 FY26, first in 6 years

Beleaguered telecom operator Vodafone Idea has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹51,970 crore - its first ever in about six years, for the March quarter of FY2025-26, mainly due to relief in statutory liabilities, according to a company filing.

The company had posted a loss of ₹7,167 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) on January 27 confirmed that the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues of Vodafone Idea (Vi) as of December 31, 2025, amount to ₹87,695 crore. Thereafter, the DoT informed Vi on April 30 that the Committee formed for the purpose of reassessment finalised the AGR dues at ₹64,046 crore for the FY 2006-07 to 2018-19 as on December 31, 2025.

"Consequently, in accordance with Ind AS 109, the financial liability of ₹80,502 crore as at December 31, 2025, was derecognised and the revised financial liability of ₹24,880 crore was recognised, which is the present value of future payments as stated above. The resulting difference of ₹55,622 crore (including impact of reassessed amount) along with net impact of other related provisions has been credited to the statement of Profit and Loss," the filing said.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by about 3 per cent to ₹11,332 crore during the reported quarter from ₹11,229 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Not just the quarter, the reduction in adjusted gross revenue liability made Vodafone Idea a profitable firm for the full fiscal.

The company posted an annual profit of ₹34,552 crore in FY'26. It had posted a loss of ₹27,384 crore in the same period a year ago.

The annual consolidated revenue from operations of Vodafone Idea grew by 3 per cent to ₹44,782 crore from ₹43,454 crore on a year-over-year basis.