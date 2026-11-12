Vodafone Idea Q2 loss widens to ₹5,975 cr, revenue rises 6.2% to ₹11,884 cr

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its consolidated net loss widened to ₹5,975 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27.

The company posted a net loss of ₹5,524 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Vodafone Idea's revenue from operations rose 6.2 per cent to ₹11,884 crore from ₹11,195 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a sequential basis, the company's loss widened from ₹3,754 crore in April-June, while revenue edged up 1.7 per cent.

The reported loss for the quarter was higher due to the "adverse impact of mark-to-market of treasury assets", it said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea booked an exceptional loss of ₹462 crore in the quarter on remeasurement of 328 crore of its shares earmarked by Vodafone Group entities for a period of five years, according to the filing.

It had recorded a gain of ₹1,816 crore on these shares in the previous quarter.

Adjusted for exceptional items, the loss was lower at ₹5,513 crore in the reported quarter compared to ₹5,562 crore in Q2 FY26, the company said.

Its subscriber base increased to 19.44 crore at the end of the quarter from 19.31 crore in the June quarter. It stood at 19.67 crore a year ago.

Customer ARPU (average revenue per user) rose 10 per cent to ₹198 from ₹180 in Q2 FY26, primarily supported by customer upgrades, it said.

The company closed the quarter with 131.0 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 127.8 million in the same period last year.

"We are encouraged by the continued improvement in our net subscriber additions, supported by our network expansion and enhanced customer experience. Building on these improvements, we strengthened our customer proposition through innovative, differentiated and industry-first propositions such as free international roaming and family prepaid plans.

"Our refreshed brand identity and related campaigns are resonating well with our subscribers. We have placed capex orders of over ₹13,200 crore, of which nearly ₹6,000 crore capex has been executed. Encouraged by our progress in discussions to raise funding, we are confident of placing additional orders and sustaining the momentum in our network expansion," Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said.