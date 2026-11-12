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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vodafone Idea Q2 loss widens to ₹5,975 crore despite higher ARPU, revenue

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss widens to ₹5,975 crore despite higher ARPU, revenue

Vi raises additional funds, taking total to ₹10,500 crore in H1 FY27; plans more capex orders for network expansion

VI, vodafone idea

The company’s total subscriber base stood at 194.4 million, marking its first six months of net subscriber additions since the merger in 2018

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 7:52 PM IST
Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) losses widened to ₹5,975 crore in the second quarter (July-September/Q2) of 2026-27 (FY27), compared with ₹5,524 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year (2025-26/FY26), pulled down by a ₹462 crore exceptional loss from the reassessment of the fair market value of equity shares owned by Vodafone Plc that are to accrue to the company over five years as part of a 2018 settlement.
 
A shift by more users to higher-value 4G and 5G services, leading to higher average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for the company, also helped narrow losses. Revenue from operations grew about 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,884 crore from ₹11,195 crore.
 
 
The No. 3 carrier secured ₹4,000 crore in additional funding in Q2 FY27, taking its total funds raised to ₹10,500 crore, including ₹6,400 crore in Q1 FY27, through warrants and fund- and non-fund-based facilities, it said in a statement. This is part of the ₹25,000-35,000 crore in funding the company is seeking through funded and non-funded facilities, with discussions under way with banks. The company said it remained “engaged with lenders” to close the overall funding plan.
 
Vi Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Kishore said, “Our focus continues to remain firmly on execution,” reiterating the road map laid out by Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla in the company’s FY26 annual report.
 
“Our Q2FY27 performance reflects steady progress against our priorities. Our refreshed brand identity and related campaigns are resonating well with our subscribers. We have placed capex orders of over Rs. 13,200 crore of which nearly Rs 6,000 crore capex has been executed. Encouraged by our progress in discussions to raise funding, we are confident to place additional orders and sustain the momentum in our network expansion,” Kishore added. In Q1 FY27, Vi had placed orders worth ₹9,000 crore with Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and other partners as part of the company’s planned ₹45,000 crore capex over three years beginning FY27.

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Kishore added that during the quarter, the company strengthened its customer proposition through innovative, differentiated and industry-first propositions such as free international roaming and family prepaid plans.
 
He added that the company delivered on all the critical business parameters, including subscriber additions, with 5G services live in more than 400 cities in 17 circles.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the quarter stood at ₹4,981 crore, an annual increase of 6.3 per cent. Customer ARPU increased to ₹198, up 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y, the highest growth in the industry. On an absolute basis, Vi lags its peers, with Bharti Airtel leading at ₹271 and Reliance Jio at ₹218.8, as of Q2 FY27.
 
The company’s total subscriber base stood at 194.4 million, marking its first six months of net subscriber additions since the merger in 2018. “We closed the quarter with 131.0 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 127.8 million in the same period last year. The data usage improved from 73.6 PB/Day to 93.6 PB/Day, a YoY increase of 27.1 per cent,” Kishore added.
 
The company’s outstanding debt to banks as of September 2026 was ₹945 crore, far lower than ₹3,708 crore reported in the previous quarter. An instalment of ₹108 crore is payable by September 2027. Deferred payment obligations towards spectrum stood at ₹1.3 trillion as of September 2026, while adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues stood at ₹26,264 crore. The instalments payable against these deferred payment obligations by September 2027 are scheduled at ₹9,216 crore, auditors said on Thursday in a report accompanying the results.
 
“As of date, the group has met all its debt obligations payable to its lenders/banks and financial institutions, along with applicable interest. The group is confident of generating sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its obligations, including spectrum and AGR dues payable over the next 12 months as and when they fall due,” they added.
 
Vi offers stock options to employees
 
In a first for Vi, the telco offered 9.5 million stock options to eligible employees, comprising 5.4 million options and 4.1 million performance stock units under the Vodafone Idea Limited Employee Stock Option and Performance Stock Unit Scheme 2024. Each option and unit will be convertible into one fully paid-up equity share having a face value of ₹10. The options have been priced at ₹12.88 each, based on the market price on November 11, 2026. The stock closed at ₹12.98 on the BSE on Thursday. The units are priced at ₹10 each. A third of the options can vest each year over three years, with the first vesting permitted after one year from the date of grant. The units can fully vest at the end of three years from the date of grant. The options and units granted are to be exercised within five years from the date of vesting, the company said in a statement to the exchanges.
 

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 7:50 PM IST