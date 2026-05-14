Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Voltas Q4 FY26: Net profit falls 52% to ₹113 cr, revenue inches higher

Voltas Q4 FY26: Net profit falls 52% to ₹113 cr, revenue inches higher

It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹235.69 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the Tata Group firm

Voltas, Voltas logo

Photo: X@myvoltas

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Voltas Ltd, the air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider, on Thursday reported a 51.87 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹113.43 crore for the March quarter of FY26.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹235.69 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the Tata Group firm.

Voltas' revenue from operations was ₹4,887.83 crore in the March quarter against ₹4,767.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of Voltas increased 5.3 per cent to ₹4,709.95 crore in the March quarter.

Voltas total income, which includes other income, rose 1.7 per cent to ₹4,930.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

 

Also Read

Cipla

Pace of new product launches, filings key for Cipla's future growthpremium

jsw

JSW Steel Q4FY26 net profit surges on one-time gain, record sales

TVS Motor company share price

TVS Motor outlook: Analysts upbeat on strong exports, EVs, premium bikes

Tata

Tata Motors PV Q4 FY26 results: Net profit falls 31% to ₹5,878 crore

Tata

Tata Motors Q4 results: PAT falls 32% as JLR headwinds drag earnings

In the March quarter, Voltas' revenue from "unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use", which has room AC business, inched up 1 per cent at ₹3,493.44 crore. It was ₹3,458.43 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

"Despite geopolitical-related disruptions creating volatility in raw material availability, logistics, energy costs, and currency markets, the segment delivered a progressive performance across both volumes and revenue," it said.

However, margins of the segment, which also includes Voltbek business, were impacted by commodity inflation and currency depreciation, partly offset by cost reduction and value engineering initiatives across sourcing and manufacturing.

Its revenue from Engineering Products and Services rose 4.64 per cent to ₹1,190.34 crore.

For the entire FY26, Voltas net profit declined 55.6 per cent to ₹370 crore.

Its total consolidated income fell 4.5 per cent to ₹13,768.48 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

Its Managing Director Mukundan Menon CP said: "H1 FY26 was characterised by volatile weather, including a subdued summer and an early monsoon, which adversely impacted the cooling segment, leading to short-term pressures on Voltas' topline and margin".

However, Voltas' Room Air Conditioner business staged a smart recovery in H2 and retained its top position in the category, the company claimed.

While Voltbek Appliances, a JV between Voltas and Turkish firm Arcelik, continues to be one of the fastest growing consumer durable brands in the country, a statement quoted Menon as saying.

"Electro Mechanical Projects and Services, both domestic and International, continued its steady and profitable growth trajectory," he said.

Menon said: "Voltas has completed a structural transformation exercise across business verticals, product portfolio, channel expansion, cost optimisation, supply chain and warehousing and business processes, which should help Voltas to strengthen its leadership in the cooling segment while steadily evolving into a scaled, future-ready home appliances and engineering solutions enterprise".

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Voltas informed that its board, in a meeting held on Thursday, has recommended a dividend of 400 per cent, which is ₹4 per share on the face value of Re 1 per share for 2025-26.

Share of Voltas Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹1,347.15 on BSE, down 1.98 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

singapore airlines, singapore

Air India pulls Singapore Airlines profit down 57.4% to $929.4 mn in FY26

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

HAL Q4 results: Net profit rises 5.5% to ₹4,196 crore, revenue up 1.7%

DCM Shriram

DCM Shriram Q4 result: Profit doubles to ₹370.8 crore on strong sales

Kaynes Technology

Kaynes Technologies Q4 result: Profit down 21.5% at ₹91 cr, revenue up 26%

LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance Q4 result: PAT rises 9% to ₹1,497 cr despite low income

Topics : Voltas Q4 Results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayInstagram Instants FeatureIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026WhatsApp Incongnito Chat ModeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance