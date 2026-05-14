Voltas Q4 FY26: Net profit falls 52% to ₹113 cr, revenue inches higher

Voltas Ltd, the air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider, on Thursday reported a 51.87 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹113.43 crore for the March quarter of FY26.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹235.69 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the Tata Group firm.

Voltas' revenue from operations was ₹4,887.83 crore in the March quarter against ₹4,767.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of Voltas increased 5.3 per cent to ₹4,709.95 crore in the March quarter.

Voltas total income, which includes other income, rose 1.7 per cent to ₹4,930.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

In the March quarter, Voltas' revenue from "unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use", which has room AC business, inched up 1 per cent at ₹3,493.44 crore. It was ₹3,458.43 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

"Despite geopolitical-related disruptions creating volatility in raw material availability, logistics, energy costs, and currency markets, the segment delivered a progressive performance across both volumes and revenue," it said.

However, margins of the segment, which also includes Voltbek business, were impacted by commodity inflation and currency depreciation, partly offset by cost reduction and value engineering initiatives across sourcing and manufacturing.

Its revenue from Engineering Products and Services rose 4.64 per cent to ₹1,190.34 crore.

For the entire FY26, Voltas net profit declined 55.6 per cent to ₹370 crore.

Its total consolidated income fell 4.5 per cent to ₹13,768.48 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

Its Managing Director Mukundan Menon CP said: "H1 FY26 was characterised by volatile weather, including a subdued summer and an early monsoon, which adversely impacted the cooling segment, leading to short-term pressures on Voltas' topline and margin".

However, Voltas' Room Air Conditioner business staged a smart recovery in H2 and retained its top position in the category, the company claimed.

While Voltbek Appliances, a JV between Voltas and Turkish firm Arcelik, continues to be one of the fastest growing consumer durable brands in the country, a statement quoted Menon as saying.

"Electro Mechanical Projects and Services, both domestic and International, continued its steady and profitable growth trajectory," he said.

Menon said: "Voltas has completed a structural transformation exercise across business verticals, product portfolio, channel expansion, cost optimisation, supply chain and warehousing and business processes, which should help Voltas to strengthen its leadership in the cooling segment while steadily evolving into a scaled, future-ready home appliances and engineering solutions enterprise".

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Voltas informed that its board, in a meeting held on Thursday, has recommended a dividend of 400 per cent, which is ₹4 per share on the face value of Re 1 per share for 2025-26.

Share of Voltas Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹1,347.15 on BSE, down 1.98 per cent from the previous close.