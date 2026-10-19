Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 net profit falls over 29% to ₹81 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday reported over 29 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.48 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal, primarily due to higher expenses.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 116.36 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2025, an exchange filing showed.

Total expenses rose to Rs 961.66 crore in the quarter from Rs 622.63 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,057.84 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 774.78 crore a year ago.

The company has a consolidated unexecuted order book of over Rs 5,500 crore.

Its bidding pipeline remains strong for solar of over 34.6 GWp, BESS of more than 12.5 GWh and T&D of over Rs 21.9k crore.

Commenting on the results, Manmohan Sharma, CFO, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd said, "The growth during the quarter was driven by steady progress across our project portfolio, timely execution, and our expanding capabilities across the renewable energy value chain and T&D segment. This performance was strengthened by our strategic acquisition of APSPL, which consolidated our position across the T&D infrastructure value chain.

"While acquisition-related financing costs and the addition of business with a different margin profile have influenced near-term profitability, our focus remains firmly on creating long-term value through greater scale, diversified capabilities and operational efficiencies. We believe this expansion provides a strong foundation for the next phase of WRTL's growth journey."