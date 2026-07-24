Welspun Corp posts record Q1 EBITDA, robust profit on strong global demand

Welspun Corp Ltd, the flagship company of Welspun World, reported robust financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, driven by strong execution across its core businesses, healthy order inflows and sustained demand from domestic and international markets. The company posted its highest-ever quarterly Ebitda and nearly tripled its reported net profit, underlining its strong growth trajectory despite an uncertain global geopolitical environment. The company's consolidated Ebitda for the April-June quarter stood at ₹756 crore, registering 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, while reported profit after tax (PAT) surged nearly threefold to ₹1,046 crore. Excluding exceptional items, PAT rose 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹499 crore, reflecting strong operational performance. Return on capital employed (ROCE) improved to 23.1 per cent, while the company's net cash position strengthened further to ₹2,336 crore despite capital expenditure of ₹834 crore during the quarter. The company's current global order book stands at ₹24,750 crore.

Welspun has partnered with the Odisha government to invest ₹13,500 crore in developing two clean energy projects — a 1,200 MW pumped hydro project and a 1,000 MW floating solar power project in the state — besides a ₹3,000 crore textile manufacturing and warehousing complex.

Its associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company (EPIC) in Saudi Arabia, also delivered double-digit growth in revenue, Ebitda and profit during the first quarter, while expansion projects in the United States and Saudi Arabia remain on schedule for commissioning within FY27.

Commenting on the results, Vipul Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Welspun Corp, said the company has begun FY27 on a strong note with record quarterly Ebitda, robust bottom-line growth and a healthy balance sheet.

"Our balance sheet remains healthy, with a further improvement in net cash position and ROCE crossing 23 per cent, along with a very robust order book providing medium- to long-term visibility. The strategic capacity expansions in the US and Saudi Arabia are on track for commissioning within FY27," he said.

Welspun Corp expects sustained business momentum across its key markets. In the United States, the company sees long-term opportunities from rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, expansion of domestic power infrastructure driven by AI data centres, and renewed investments in oil pipeline infrastructure.

In Saudi Arabia, investments in oil and gas projects, water infrastructure, hydrogen and carbon capture initiatives are expected to support steady demand for pipeline products.

In India, the company expects continued growth in line pipes, supported by the government's push for the National Gas Grid, City Gas Distribution projects, refinery expansion, irrigation schemes, river interlinking projects and the Jal Jeevan Mission. The plastic pipes business extended its footprint to 11 states. Approvals and accreditation of OPVC pipes across states are gaining strong momentum.

The company also highlighted strong export opportunities for ductile iron pipes in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while expanding its pig iron exports amid a relatively subdued domestic market. Demand for stainless steel bars and seamless pipes is also expected to remain robust due to increasing investments in defence, aerospace, nuclear energy, thermal power and petrochemicals under the Make in India initiative.

The company said its consumer-facing businesses also maintained strong momentum. The Sintex water storage tank brand continued to strengthen its market position through premiumisation and expansion in the economy segment, while the plastic pipes business expanded its footprint to 11 states. Approvals and accreditation for OPVC pipes across various states are also progressing rapidly, providing another avenue for growth.

"Despite geopolitical uncertainties, we remain confident of sustaining growth through prudent capital allocation, innovation, strong customer relationships and continued investments in people and sustainability," Mathur added.

Welspun Corp, which operates manufacturing facilities across India, the United States and Saudi Arabia, serves customers in over 50 countries. The company said its sustainability agenda also continues to gather momentum, with its Bhopal facility achieving the Zero Waste to Landfill – Platinum Category certification for FY2025-26, reinforcing its commitment to responsible manufacturing and long-term value creation.