Welspun Living Q4 FY26 results: Net profit down 20% at ₹106 cr

Welspun Living Ltd on Friday reported a 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹106.16 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by US tariff disruptions and the West Asia conflict.

The home textiles manufacturer, which had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹132.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, said its board has approved a ₹252 crore share buyback proposal.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY26 stood at ₹2,435.43 crore as against ₹2,645.9 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun Living said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at ₹2,326 crore, compared to ₹2,479.83 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board of directors in its meeting held on May 15, 2026, also recommended a final dividend of 10 paisa per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY 2025-26, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

For FY26, consolidated net profit stood at ₹212.89 crore, down from ₹644 crore in FY25.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined to 9,399.11 crore for the entire fiscal as against ₹10,545 crore in the preceding financial year.

Commenting on the performance, Welspun Group Chairman, BK Goenka, said, "FY26 tested the home textiles industry's US tariff disruptions, West Asia conflict, and cautious global demand created a challenging backdrop throughout the year." Welspun Living navigated this with discipline and emerged meaningfully stronger, he said, adding, "We exit the year with net debt reduced by over 50 per cent, free cash flow grew 8.5 times to ₹956 crore, and a domestic business that grew 29.2 per cent in Q4. The sequential recovery in Q4, with revenues up 7.7 per cent and margins at 10.8 per cent, confirms the trough is firmly behind us." On the outlook, Goenka said, "We enter FY27 with confidence targeting double-digit growth, backed by structural tailwinds, a strong balance sheet and a business that has proven its resilience." The company said its board also approved the buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each for ₹175 per equity share for an amount not exceeding ₹252 by way of tender offer.