West Asia crisis hit Waaree Energies overseas' revenue to 20% in Q4: CFO

The overseas market, typically a premium market, contributed 32.6 per cent to the company’s overall revenue in the third quarter, with its share even exceeding 45 per cent in the second quarter of FY26.

The West Asia situation led to delays in shipments from India to the company’s clients and also resulted in higher inventory levels by the end of March 2026, Chief Financial Officer Abhishek Pareek told Business Standard in an interaction. “Consequently, we had to ship more to non-premium markets, distorting the revenue mix,” he said.

In its Q4 financial results declared last week, the clean energy company reported a steeper-than-expected contraction in margins. Margins stood at 18.6 per cent in the quarter compared to 23 per cent in the year ago period.

The profitability of the company was also impacted by the higher commodity prices. “We saw highest ever prices of silver, which significantly affects our costs, along with increases in copper and aluminium prices—key components in renewable energy equipment,” Pareek said.

For Waaree, silver accounts for around 30–35 per cent of cell cost. It even reached 40 per cent when prices peaked in January, he said. At the module level, this translates to a 10–12 per cent cost impact, he added. Additionally, the price of glass and other materials were also impacted due to gas shortages which led to their plants being shut down to some extent.

Pareek pointed towards lower offtake due to policy ambiguity and delays in the implementation of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers for cells (ALMM-II) as the reasons for margin pressure. “Demand from the commercial and industrial segment—a premium market—was also weaker compared to previous quarters,” he said.

While some impact is expected to persist for a few more weeks unless conditions normalize, the benefits from the cell transition will begin to show beginning second half of the year or even Q2 FY27, he added.

The company is planning a capex of around ₹30,000 crore over the next two years. This investment will go into battery energy storage system (Rs 10,000 crore for 20 GW capacity), ingot and wafer manufacturing (over ₹6,500 crore), cell manufacturing (Rs 5,000 crore), glass manufacturing (Rs 3,900 crore) and investment in Infrastructure , connectivity and land of about ₹3,200 crore. The company is also investing in electrolyzers, inverters and transformers.

Earlier this year, it acquired a strategic stake in the largest non-Chinese polysilicon manufacturer United Solar Holding in Oman. “This facility will supply polysilicon for our ingot and wafer plants in India. It will also support US operations by providing FEOC-compliant, non-Chinese polysilicon, allowing us to build a fully integrated, traceable supply chain for the US market.

Waaree's 10 GW integrated ingot and wafer facility in Nagpur will be operational in 12–15 months. Moreover, it’s PV glass manufacturing plant, with a capacity of 2,500 tonne per day, is expected to be commissioned in 24 months. “We have identified the location, are acquiring land, and are in discussions with technology partners,” Pareek said.