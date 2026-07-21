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Wipro Consumer Care to acquire Philippine personal care firm S Brands

The acquisition, Wipro Consumer Care's 16th globally and second in the Philippines, will add brands including KERATINplus, AlcoPlus, DeoPlus, Empress and Fiona Cologne

Wipro had issued letter of intent to graduates in May last year, confirming their selection

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Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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Wipro Consumer Care International (WCCI) announced on Tuesday that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire S Brands Consumer Care Inc. (S Brands), a Philippine personal care company, for an undisclosed amount.
 
This is Wipro Consumer Care International’s 16th acquisition globally and its second in the Philippines, WCCI said in a release. The Philippines is its third market outside India with revenue exceeding ₹1,000 crore.
 
Kumar Chander, chief executive officer of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and managing director of Wipro Enterprises, said in the release, “This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to become one of Southeast Asia's leading personal care companies. S Brands brings a portfolio of trusted, category-leading brands that complement our existing presence across the region and strengthens our position in key growth markets.”
 
 
S Brands has a portfolio of products that includes KERATINplus, AlcoPlus, DeoPlus, Empress and Fiona Cologne. The release added that these brands enjoy strong consumer loyalty and leadership positions across key personal care categories.
 
Dick Sy Ong, founder and president of S Brands, said in the release, “S Brands is growing and we're ready to reach more people in more markets. Wipro has the track record and global reach to help make that happen. And with their proven R&D and innovation, we can give even more to our consumers.”

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Topics : Wipro Wipro Consumer Care Personal care product

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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