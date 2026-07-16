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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Wipro Q1 result: Profit remains flat at ₹3,356 crore; revenue rises 11%

Wipro Q1 result: Profit remains flat at ₹3,356 crore; revenue rises 11%

Revenue from operations increased 10.6% to ₹24,478.6 crore, while expenses rose 11.5% and IT services segment profit grew 2.8%

Wipro had issued letter of intent to graduates in May last year, confirming their selection

During the quarter, Wipro completed the buyback of 600 million equity shares at ₹250 apiece

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

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Wipro’s consolidated net profit rose 0.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,356.3 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as revenue growth was accompanied by a faster increase in expenses. The information technology services company had posted a net profit of ₹3,336.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
Revenue from operations increased 10.6 per cent to ₹24,478.6 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹22,134.6 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 9.7 per cent to ₹25,457.6 crore.
 
Sequentially, net profit declined 4.7 per cent from ₹3,521.6 crore in the March quarter, while revenue from operations rose 1 per cent from ₹24,236.3 crore.
 
 
Expenses rise faster than revenue
 
Total expenses increased 11.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹21,122.6 crore from ₹18,947.8 crore.

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Employee-benefit expenses, Wipro’s largest cost component, rose 9.9 per cent to ₹14,753.1 crore. Subcontracting and technical fees increased 12.5 per cent to ₹2,878.7 crore.
 
Finance costs climbed 31 per cent to ₹472.8 crore, while depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses rose 17.3 per cent to ₹804.4 crore.
 
Profit before tax increased 1.8 per cent to ₹4,334.5 crore from ₹4,258.3 crore.
 
Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at ₹3.20 each, compared with ₹3.18 and ₹3.17, respectively, in the year-ago period.
 
IT services revenue grows nearly 11%
 
IT services segment revenue increased 10.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,452.9 crore. The segment result rose 2.8 per cent to ₹3,918.7 crore.
 
Revenue from the Americas 1 business grew 8.9 per cent to ₹8,608.7 crore, while its segment result increased 2.3 per cent to ₹1,669.1 crore.
 
Americas 2 revenue rose 1.6 per cent to ₹6,211.9 crore, but its segment result declined 18.1 per cent to ₹987.4 crore.
 
Europe revenue increased 17.2 per cent to ₹6,656.9 crore, while the segment result climbed 50.1 per cent to ₹904.7 crore.
 
Revenue from the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa business rose 24.9 per cent to ₹2,975.4 crore. Its segment result increased 46.4 per cent to ₹436.2 crore.
 
Wipro said it had realigned customers in Latin America and Canada across its Americas units from April 1, 2026. Prior-period figures were adjusted to reflect the change.
 
Wipro completes ₹15,050 crore share buyback
 
During the quarter, Wipro completed the buyback of 600 million equity shares at ₹250 apiece. The transaction resulted in a cash outflow of ₹15,049.7 crore, including ₹49.7 crore in transaction costs.
 
The shares were extinguished on June 25, reducing paid-up equity share capital by ₹120 crore.
 
Wipro also acquired 100 per cent of Mindsprint Pte Ltd and its subsidiaries with effect from May 15, 2026. It increased its stake in Aggne Global IT Services Private Limited and Aggne Global Inc to 80 per cent during June.
 
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share. July 27 has been fixed as the record date, and the payment will be made on or before August 14.
 

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

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