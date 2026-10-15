Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 1.4% to ₹3,200.6 cr, revenue rises 9%

Wipro Ltd’s consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders fell 1.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,200.6 crore in the second quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations rose 9.1 per cent to ₹24,752.7 crore, the company said on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based IT services company had reported consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of ₹3,246.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹22,697.3 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders fell 4.5 per cent from the June 2026 quarter, while revenue from operations grew 1 per cent, according to the company's financial results. IT services operating margin falls 0.2 percentage points year-on-year Wipro’s IT services operating margin stood at 16.5 per cent in the September quarter, up 0.5 percentage points sequentially but down 0.2 percentage points year-on-year.

Earnings per share rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.23, compared with ₹3.10 in the same quarter last year. Operating cash flow increased 61.3 per cent sequentially to ₹5,300 crore, equivalent to 165.8 per cent of net income for the quarter.

IT services revenue flat sequentially; large-deal bookings fall 58.6 per cent

Revenue from Wipro’s IT services segment stood at $2.61 billion, down 0.1 per cent sequentially and up 0.3 per cent year-on-year. On a constant-currency basis, the segment's revenue was flat sequentially and rose 0.6 per cent year-on-year.

Total bookings fell 22.9 per cent sequentially to $2.595 billion on a constant-currency basis. Large-deal bookings declined 58.6 per cent sequentially to $674 million.

Voluntary attrition stood at 13.8 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis.

Wipro guides for up to 0.5 per cent IT services revenue growth in Q3

For the quarter ending December 31, 2026, Wipro expects revenue from its IT services business to range between $2.571 billion and $2.625 billion. This implies sequential growth of -1.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent in constant-currency terms, the company said.

CEO says AI strategy is creating larger transformation opportunities

Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srini Pallia said, “The strategic investments we have been making are beginning to deliver results. They are enhancing our ability to win in new markets, add new clients, and grow existing relationships.”

He said the company's consulting-led, AI-powered strategy was helping it create larger transformation opportunities. Pallia added, “We see AI as a long-term growth driver that will expand the addressable market for technology and business transformation.”

Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer said, “Our operating margin for the quarter was 16.5 per cent , an expansion of 0.5 per cent sequentially. We have delivered this improvement even while continuing to invest in our business and people.”