Wipro Q4 results: Net profit dips 1.9%, signals weak growth outlook

Wipro reported a 1.9 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 3,502 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to a year earlier, even as revenue rose. Sequentially, profit was up 12.3 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was up by 7.7 per cent from the year-ago period to Rs 24,236 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 2.9 per cent. The profit figure just fell short, while revenue was a miss, according to Bloomberg analyst estimates, who expected net profit of Rs 3,501 crore on revenue of Rs 24,269 crore.

On a constant currency basis, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations over which companies have no control, IT services segment revenue was down 0.2 per cent compared to last year and up 0.2 per cent sequentially.

Chief executive officer Srini Palia attributed the drop in IT services revenue to a host of factors, which include geopolitical uncertainties and client-specific issues that prevented some large deals from ramping up.

“Geopolitics and policy disruptions are the new normal, with conflicts only adding to uncertainties. In spite of that, IT spend continues to show resilience,” he said on Thursday.

That led India’s fourth-largest IT services player to provide very tepid guidance for the first quarter of FY27, where it now expects to de-grow by 2 per cent at worst or report flat revenue at best.

That meant the turnaround of the company continues to remain elusive, though it now boasts of a stronger deal pipeline than before. For the third year in a row, Wipro has now reported a de-growth in annual revenue both in reported and in constant currency terms.

Palia has been banking on large deals to turn around the fortunes of the company, which has lagged its peers for more than a decade. Large deal bookings, identified as those having total contract value (TCV) of $30 million and above, were up 45.4 per cent to $7.8 billion last financial year. Total deal bookings were $16.4 billion, up 14 per cent.

However, such deals, which are mainly cost optimisation and vendor consolidation programmes, are also slow to ramp up and take time to materialise. In a demand environment that is already subdued, large deals would also mean fierce competition among IT services players, which usually eats into the margins.

Analysts were concerned about the soft revenue guidance for Q1 FY27. According to a note from Jefferies Equity Research, “Wipro’s Q1 growth guidance of 0 per cent to -2 per cent QoQ CC includes recent deals and acquisitions and is weaker than expected and the key disappointment.”

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) revenue was down 0.5 per cent year on year, while consumer business and manufacturing business were down 2.9 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively. Spending by BFSI, a key metric to gauge the environment and which picked up during the third quarter, has also turned conservative, especially in the US, while it saw good traction in Europe and South East Asia.

Out of the four strategic market units, Americas 1 grew by 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter, while Americas 2 was down 6.7 per cent. Europe was flat, while the rest was up 8.8 per cent.

Wipro’s margins dipped 20 basis points to 17.3 per cent from 17.5 per cent. Chief financial officer Aparna Iyer said salary hikes in March and the impact from last year’s Harman deal more than offset the gains made with the depreciation of the rupee.

The company’s headcount at the end of March was 242,156 and it added just 135 people in the last three months. Attrition was at 13.8 per cent, a 20-quarter low. However, chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil declined to put a number on fresh engineering graduates for this fiscal as the environment remained volatile and uncertain. “Hiring will be as per demand.”