Wipro Q4 results: Net profit falls 1.8% to ₹3,501.8 crore, revenue up 7.6%

Wipro on Thursday reported 1.89 per cent decline in March quarter FY26 consolidated net profit at Rs 3,501.8 crore.

The IT company's profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 3,569.6 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 7.6 per cent to Rs 24,236.3 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

As compared to previous December quarter, profit and revenue rose by 12.2 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

For full fiscal year 2025-26, Wipro recorded a net profit of Rs 13,197.4 crore, reflecting a marginal 0.47 per cent increase from 2024-25. FY26 revenue stood 3.96 per cent higher at Rs 92,624 crore.

"Advancements in AI are reshaping client priorities and creating new opportunities for us to partner more deeply to deliver value-driven outcomes. To strengthen our position in an AI-first world, we are pivoting to a services-as-a-software model through the AI Native Business & Platforms unit. Our strategic deal with the Olam Group further reflects the decisive investments we are making to capture opportunities at scale," Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said.

Shares of Wipro settled 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 210.20 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

Financial results were announced post-market hours.