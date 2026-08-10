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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Wockhardt Q1 results: Revenue rises 26% to ₹929 cr, profit at ₹107 cr

Wockhardt Q1 results: Revenue rises 26% to ₹929 cr, profit at ₹107 cr

Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 107 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to strong revenue growth.

Wockhardt

Wockhardt

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

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Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 107 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to strong revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 108 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 929 crore against Rs 738 crore a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 844 crore compared to Rs 770 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Wockhardt Company News

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:19 PM IST