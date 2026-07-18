India's Yes Bank reported a 34 per cent jump in first-quarter profit ​on Saturday, helped by strong loan ​growth.

The lender posted a net profit of ‌₹1,070 crore ($111.13 million) for the three months ended June 30, up from ₹800 crore a year earlier.

Credit growth in India extended its momentum into the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 after accelerating in the second half of the previous fiscal year, helped ‌by rising corporate borrowing and resilient demand for personal loans, loans against gold and credit from small businesses.

Yes Bank's net interest income rose 17.5 per cent to ₹2,790 crore, aided by an 18.3 per cent rise in loans. ​Its deposits grew 14.3 per cent during the reported quarter.

Net interest margin, ‌a key measure of the bank's profitability, stood at 2.7 per cent, compared to ​2.5 per cent ‌a year earlier.

Asset quality remained stable, with gross ‌bad loans as a percentage of total loans at 1.3 per cent at the end ‌of June.

Funds ​kept aside ​for potential bad loans and other losses rose 110 per cent sequentially to ₹390 crore