Yes Bank Q1 result: Net profit rises 34% to ₹1,070 cr on strong loan growth
Yes Bank reported a 34 per cent increase in June quarter net profit to ₹1,070 crore, driven by robust loan growth, higher net interest income and steady growth in deposits
Listen to This Article
India's Yes Bank reported a 34 per cent jump in first-quarter profit on Saturday, helped by strong loan growth.
The lender posted a net profit of ₹1,070 crore ($111.13 million) for the three months ended June 30, up from ₹800 crore a year earlier.
Credit growth in India extended its momentum into the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 after accelerating in the second half of the previous fiscal year, helped by rising corporate borrowing and resilient demand for personal loans, loans against gold and credit from small businesses.
Yes Bank's net interest income rose 17.5 per cent to ₹2,790 crore, aided by an 18.3 per cent rise in loans. Its deposits grew 14.3 per cent during the reported quarter.
Net interest margin, a key measure of the bank's profitability, stood at 2.7 per cent, compared to 2.5 per cent a year earlier.
Also Read
Asset quality remained stable, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans at 1.3 per cent at the end of June.
Funds kept aside for potential bad loans and other losses rose 110 per cent sequentially to ₹390 crore
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 3:02 PM IST