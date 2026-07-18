YES Bank Q1FY27 profit jumps 34% to Rs 1,071 crore on healthy loan growth

Private sector lender YES Bank on Saturday reported a 33.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,071 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), compared with Rs 801 crore in the year-ago period helped by robust loan growth.

Sequentially, profit was largely flat, rising 0.2 per cent from Rs 1,068 crore in the March quarter.

Net interest income (NII) increased 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,786 crore from Rs 2,371 crore a year ago.

Non-interest income rose 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,798 crore from Rs 1,752 crore, and was 3.9 per cent higher than Rs 1,730 crore reported in the preceding quarter. Core fee income grew 18.7% year-on-year Rs 15056 crore.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.7 per cent in Q1FY27 from 2.5 per cent a year ago, while remaining flat sequentially. Operating profit climbed 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,704 crore. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 62.8 per cent from 67.1 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year and 63 per cent in the previous quarter.

“A clear sign that our core recurring earnings engine is increasingly driving performance, which is exactly the direction we want to be heading towards. The core fees registered a strong 18.7% growth with broad-based fraction across cards, third party products, forex and transaction banking,” said Vinay M. Tonse, Managing Director & CEO, YES BANK, at post results media call.

Net advances stood at Rs 2.85 trillion at the end of June 2026, registering a growth of 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.3 per cent Q-o-Q. Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) advances led the growth, rising 41.4 per cent Y-o-Y, followed by Commercial Banking, which grew 16.9 per cent. Retail banking advances increased 6.9 per cent over the year. Together, the bank's Retail and Commercial Banking businesses accounted for 69 per cent of the overall loan book.

Tonse said: "We saw a bit more of corporate demand this time, particularly from the oil and metals sectors, where there was increased usage of liquidity. That is reflected in our book as well, though we have also seen growth across other granular exposures. Going forward, I think we will see secular growth across sectors and segments in the coming few quarters. The growth in our corporate book is quite general—it has not come from a few clients. It is spread across clients and diversified across sectors, broadly in line with the sectoral growth we are seeing in the country."

Total deposits increased 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.15 trn, although they declined 1.1 per cent sequentially. Of the bank's total deposits of Rs 3.15 trn, retail and branch banking-led deposits accounted for 59.2 per cent at Rs 1.87 trn, while wholesale deposits stood at Rs 1.22 trn and the CASA ratio was 32.7 per cent.

Tonse said, " Even on a sequential basis, we continue to see CASA growth of anywhere between 4 and 5 per cent. The momentum is actually working quite strong on CASA."

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio easing to 1.3 per cent from 1.6 per cent a year ago, while remaining unchanged from the March quarter. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.2 per cent, compared with 0.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter and unchanged sequentially. Gross slippages declined to Rs 964 crore from Rs 1,458 crore in Q1FY26 and Rs 1,102 crore in Q4FY26. “…retail slippages being seen at their lowest in 10 quarters,” said Tonse.