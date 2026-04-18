Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / YES Bank Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,068 cr; NII at 2,638 cr

YES Bank Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,068 cr; NII at 2,638 cr

Bank reports steady margin expansion, stronger CASA base and improved asset quality as FY26 net profit climbs to ₹3,476 crore, with RoA at 1%

YES BANK

Full-year net interest income grew 9.3 per cent to ₹9,776 crore, while NIM improved to 2.6 per cent from 2.4 per cent in FY25

Apexa Rai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YES Bank reported a strong performance in Q4FY26 and FY26, marked by a sharp rise in profitability, improved margins and continued strength in deposits. The bank’s net profit for the March quarter rose 44.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)to ₹1,068 crore, compared with ₹738 crore in the same quarter last year. This is the first time in recent quarters that the bank has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark.
 
Net interest income increased to ₹2,638 crore from ₹2,276 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.7 per cent from 2.5 per cent in Q4FY25. The bank also delivered higher operating profit and continued improvement in key profitability metrics during the quarter.
 
 
For the full year FY26, net profit rose 44.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,476 crore, supported by steady income growth and margin expansion. Full-year net interest income grew 9.3 per cent to ₹9,776 crore, while NIM improved to 2.6 per cent from 2.4 per cent in FY25. The bank also reported continued gains in efficiency, with improving cost ratios and strengthening deposit franchise, including deposits crossing ₹3 trillion and CASA deposits surpassing ₹1 trillion.

More From This Section

IPO filings hit second-highest level in March despite weak market sentiment

Q4 result today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Network 18 among 11 firms on Apr 18

Liquor

Results preview: Liquor companies brace for mixed Q4 FY26 showingpremium

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services Q4 results: Net profit dips 14% to ₹272 crore

Bajaj Group,Bajaj Consumer Care,Personal Products (NEC),bajaj group of,Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd,hair oil brands

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 results: Profit rises two-fold to ₹64 crore

Crisil

Crisil Q1 net profit rises 46% to ₹233 cr, declares interim dividend

Topics : Q4 Results YES Bank corporate earnings BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaYes Bank Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayJio Financial Q4 ResultsHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance