YES Bank Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,068 cr; NII at 2,638 cr

YES Bank reported a strong performance in Q4FY26 and FY26, marked by a sharp rise in profitability, improved margins and continued strength in deposits. The bank’s net profit for the March quarter rose 44.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)to ₹1,068 crore, compared with ₹738 crore in the same quarter last year. This is the first time in recent quarters that the bank has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark.

Net interest income increased to ₹2,638 crore from ₹2,276 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.7 per cent from 2.5 per cent in Q4FY25. The bank also delivered higher operating profit and continued improvement in key profitability metrics during the quarter.

For the full year FY26, net profit rose 44.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,476 crore, supported by steady income growth and margin expansion. Full-year net interest income grew 9.3 per cent to ₹9,776 crore, while NIM improved to 2.6 per cent from 2.4 per cent in FY25. The bank also reported continued gains in efficiency, with improving cost ratios and strengthening deposit franchise, including deposits crossing ₹3 trillion and CASA deposits surpassing ₹1 trillion.