Yes Bank Q4 results: PAT up 44.7% to ₹1,068 crore on income, asset quality

Private sector lender Yes Bank reported 44.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 1,068 crore for the January-March quarter of financial year 2025-26, mainly due to a decline in non-tax provisions and healthy growth in core income.

Net interest income (NII) recorded a growth of 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,638 crore, while non-interest income was almost flat at Rs 1,730 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 20 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 2.7 per cent, and 10 bps sequentially, mainly due to lower cost of deposits and reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits, the bank said.

The bank’s management guided for a 3.25-3.50 per cent NIM over the next 2-3 years.

“Strong cost control by the Bank enabled restricting Operating Costs growth- at Rs 2,750 crore, up only 1.8% Y-o-Y,” the bank said in a statement.

For full FY26, net profit grew by 44.5 per cent to Rs 3,476 crore.

“YES BANK concluded FY26 on a strong footing, delivering a Q4 RoA of 1.0% in line with our guidance, supported by a 20 bps improvement in NIMs, improvement in Cost to Income ratio and the lowest GNPA and NNPA levels since FY20,” said Vinay M. Tonse, managing director & chief executive officer, in a statement. Tonse took charge of the private sector lender earlier this year succeeding Prashant Kumar.

The bank which was growing below the industry levels now looks to gear up as the management said growth will be in line with the industry going ahead while maintaining underwriting standard. Net Advances grew by 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.73 trillion. Corporate & institutional banking advances were up 19.7 per cent Y-o-Y, commercial banking advances increased 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y, while retail loans grew by 4.7 per cent.

Deposits grew by 12.1 per cent to Rs 3.19 trillion while the low cost current and savings account growth was 14.9 per cent. The Casa ratio was at 35.1 per cent compared to 34.3 per cent in Q4FY25 and 34.0 per cent in Q3FY26.

The gross NPA ratio was 1.3 per cent in Q4FY26, down 30 bps Y-o-Y, while net NPA ratio was at 0.2 per cent in Q4FY26, down 10 bps. Net credit costs for the quarter stood at 0.2 per cent of average assets.

Gross Slippages for the Jan-March period was Rs 1,102 crore compared to Rs 1,050 crore in Q3FY26. “Retail Banking Slippages at their lowest in past 9 quarters at Rs 888 crore,” the bank said.