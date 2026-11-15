Zappfresh operator DSM Fresh Foods reports ₹7.3 crore profit in H1 FY27

DSM Fresh Foods Limited, which operates the meat and seafood brand Zappfresh, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7.30 crore for the first half ended September 30, 2026.

The company, which entered the capital markets in October 2025, had posted a net profit (after minority interest) of ₹7.31 crore in the preceding six-month period ended March 31, 2026.

Its total revenue from operations on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 165.48 crore in the April-September period of FY27, up 32.42 per cent compared to ₹124.97 crore in the second half of FY26.

Including other income, the total consolidated income reached ₹165.89 crore.

The company's expenses during the half-year rose 35.79 per cent to ₹155.67 crore, up from ₹114.64 crore in the preceding six months, weighing on bottom-line growth.

On a standalone basis, DSM Fresh Foods posted a 25.64 per cent jump in net profit to ₹8.83 crore for H1 FY27 compared to ₹7.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone revenue from operations surged 60.27 per cent year-on-year to ₹153.62 crore, up from ₹95.85 crore in H1 FY26.

The consolidated financial results include the performance of its subsidiaries: Avyom Foodtech Private Limited, Dubai-based DM Fresh Foods FZ-LLC, and Varuna Aquatech Private Limited.