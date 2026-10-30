Zee Ent's consolidated net profit down 37.5% in Q2 on lower margins

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) reported a 37.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹47.8 crore in the July-September quarter compared with the same quarter last year as due to an impact on its margins.

The Mumbai-headquartered company’s revenue from operations was up by 13 per cent to ₹2,224.60 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-2027 (Q2FY27) on a year-on-year basis (Y-o-Y). The company said that its operating revenue was driven by the digital business. The company’s advertising revenue stood at ₹803 crore compared to ₹806.3 crore in the year ago period.

It said in its earnings presentation that its domestic advertising revenue was flat; aided by FIFA and marquee shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and other fresh slate of launches and it added that the upcoming festival season will help grow in its advertising revenue.

On the other hand, its subscription revenue reported a growth of 30 per cent to ₹1,332.4 crore in the July-September quarter on a Y-o-Y basis. FIFA World Cup 2026 and strong content pipeline drove higher digital average revenue per user (Arpu) and growth in subscribers.

The company’s other sales and subscription revenue, which consists of the company’s distribution business, declined by 36 per cent to ₹89.2 crore in the July-September quarter on a Y-o-Y basis.

The company’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) was down by 41.6 per cent to ₹108.40 crore in Q2FY27 compared with the same quarter last year.

Zee Entertainment said in its investor presentation that it continues to selectively invest towards growth initiatives (such as KidZ, Bullet, Live, etc.).