Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit falls 48% to ₹74.3 cr, revenue up 4.8%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Monday reported a 48.3 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 74.3 crore for the June quarter of FY27.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 143.7 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

However, its total income increased 4.8 per cent to Rs 1,938.5 crore in the June quarter of FY27. It was Rs 1,849.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Zee's total expenses grew 12.8 per cent to Rs 1,864.4 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 1,652.7 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 94.45 apiece on BSE, up 0.32 per cent from the previous close.