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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit falls 48% to ₹74.3 cr, revenue up 4.8%

Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit falls 48% to ₹74.3 cr, revenue up 4.8%

Zee's total expenses grew 12.8 per cent to Rs 1,864.4 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 1,652.7 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL (Photo: Company Website)

PTI Aug 10
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Monday reported a 48.3 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 74.3 crore for the June quarter of FY27.
 
It had logged a net profit of Rs 143.7 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).
 
However, its total income increased 4.8 per cent to Rs 1,938.5 crore in the June quarter of FY27. It was Rs 1,849.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.
 
Zee's total expenses grew 12.8 per cent to Rs 1,864.4 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 1,652.7 crore in the first quarter of FY27.
 
 
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 94.45 apiece on BSE, up 0.32 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Zee Entertainment Zee Entertainment Enterprises Company News

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:57 PM IST