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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zydus Lifesciences Q2 results: Net profit falls 26.6% to ₹925.5 crore

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 results: Net profit falls 26.6% to ₹925.5 crore

The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,260.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 3.35 per cent lower at ₹1,197.50 apiece on the BSE at 1:25 pm

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday posted a 26.6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹925.5 crore in the September quarter weighed down by an increase in expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,260.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹7,909.6 crore during the quarter under review from ₹6,123.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Zydus' total expenses rose sharply to ₹6,806.6 crore during the quarter from ₹4,509 crore in the same period last year.

During the quarter, pharma business contributed to 83 per cent of Zydus' sales, the company said in a media release.

 

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Its India formulations business registered revenues of ₹1.884.4 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year, while the North America formulations business registered revenues of ₹3,314.5 crore, rising 21 per cent, driven by sustained volume expansion in base business supplemented by continued scale-up of the US specialty business, the company said.

"Our Q2 performance reflects strong, all-round momentum, spearheaded by our branded businesses in India, international markets and wellness. Notably, the share of branded sales in the US has risen to 16 per cent, underscoring our steady shift towards a more differentiated, specialty-led portfolio," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

"We look forward to the approval and launch of Saroglitazar in the US, our first indigenously discovered NCE, which marks a pivotal point in our evolution," he added.

During the April-September period in FY27, the pharma company's net profit declined 30.86 per cent to ₹1,885.9 crore from ₹2,727.7 crore a year earlier, the filing said.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 3.35 per cent lower at ₹1,197.50 apiece on the BSE at 1:25 pm. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 2:25 PM IST