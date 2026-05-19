Zydus Lifesciences Q4FY26 results: Profit up 9%, revenue jumps 16% in Q4

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday posted an 8.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2025-26 (FY26) at ₹1,272.5 crore. Revenue from operations also rose 16 per cent to ₹7,587 crore.

The increase in profit was attributed to robust performance across markets.

For the full year, net profit increased 11 per cent, while revenue from operations also grew 17 per cent.

The results were announced during market hours. Zydus Lifesciences stock rose 2.8 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹1,018.9 per share on the BSE.

Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences, stated: “We closed FY26 on a strong note, delivering on our commitments both on revenue growth and profitability. We are confident our pipeline will drive overall growth visibility while future growth engines begin to deliver. Our near-term priorities are clear: maintain consistent quality standards, integrate our recent acquisitions, and capture synergies swiftly. Finally, our strong balance sheet ensures we have the flexibility to invest and strengthen our businesses further.”

Zydus Lifesciences reported a 14 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from its India formulations business to ₹1,752.8 crore in Q4 FY26, with the segment contributing 24 per cent to consolidated revenue. The company said its branded formulations business outpaced the broader market, supported by strong growth in chronic therapies, including cardiology, respiratory, and dermatology. Zydus also expanded its biosimilars portfolio with the launch of Tishtha, the biosimilar of Nivolumab, and Anyra, India’s first indigenously developed biosimilar of Aflibercept.

The company further strengthened its presence in the obesity and diabetes therapy segment by launching semaglutide injections under the brands Semaglyn, Mashema, and Alterme. It also entered into co-marketing partnerships with Lupin and Torrent Pharmaceuticals for semaglutide products in India.

In North America, the formulations business reported revenue of ₹3,074 crore, down 6 per cent year-on-year. During the quarter, Zydus filed three ANDAs, received approvals for nine ANDAs, and launched six products in the US generics market. The company also expanded its specialty and rare disease portfolio in the US with the launch of Zycubo for Menkes disease.

The international markets formulations business posted strong growth of 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹804 crore, driven by demand across emerging markets and Europe.

Meanwhile, the consumer wellness business rose 61 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,463.3 crore, aided by growth in skin and hair care brands and international operations. The MedTech business reported revenue of ₹327.5 crore during the quarter.