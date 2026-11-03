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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zydus Wellness Q2 results: Net profit at ₹5.1 cr, revenue up at ₹1,126 cr

Zydus Wellness Q2 results: Net profit at ₹5.1 cr, revenue up at ₹1,126 cr

The company posted a net loss of ₹52.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Wellness shares were trading 0.63 per cent higher at ₹486.25 apiece on the BSE | Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

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Zydus Wellness on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.1 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues.

The company posted a net loss of ₹52.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose sharply to ₹1,126.6 crore in the quarter under review, up from ₹650.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses increased to ₹1,125.4 crore in the July-September period from ₹668.3 crore a year earlier.

Zydus Wellness shares were trading 0.63 per cent higher at ₹486.25 apiece on the BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q2 results Zydus Wellness Company News

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 3:34 PM IST