Monday, May 18, 2026 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zydus Wellness Q4 result: Net profit down 5.75% at ₹162 cr on higher costs

Zydus Wellness Q4 result: Net profit down 5.75% at ₹162 cr on higher costs

The company had posted a net profit of ₹171.9 crore for the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Total tax expenses were also higher at ₹15.3 crore as compared to ₹1.5 crore in March quarter FY25.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Wellness Ltd on Monday reported 5.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹162 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 impacted by higher expenses and taxes.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹171.9 crore for the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹1,484.7 crore as compared to ₹913.1 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at ₹1,308.6 crore as against ₹740.5 crore.

Total tax expenses were also higher at ₹15.3 crore as compared to ₹1.5 crore in March quarter FY25.

 

In FY26, the consolidated net profit was at ₹197.2 crore as compared to ₹346.9 crore a year ago. Total revenue from operations stood at ₹3,961 crore as against ₹2,708.9 crore.

The board of directors at its meeting held on May 18, 2026 recommended a final dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share of ₹2 each, subject to approval of the shareholders. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

q4 results today

Q4 results: Indian Oil, IGL, Zydus Wellness, JSW Cement, 93 more on May 18

Delhivery

Delhivery Q4 profit dips marginally to ₹72 crore; income jumps 26%

Uno Minda

Uno Minda Q4 FY26 results: PAT rises 22% to ₹326 crore, revenue up 18%

Following the disclosure, Vodafone Idea's stock rose by 3.3 per cent on Friday morning, trading at ₹11.88 on BSE.

Vodafone Idea posts ₹51,970 crore Q4 profit on AGR dues relief boost

Power Grid Corporation

Power Grid Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹4,546 crore

Topics : Zydus Wellness Zydus Pharmaceuticals Zydus Lifesciences

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayITC Q4 PreviewRetirement Income SchemeGold-Silver Price TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayPeddi Trailer Date TimeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance