LIC Q4 Results: PAT grows to Rs 13,428 crore, Rs 3 per share dividend

Life Insurance Corp (LIC) on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of Rs 13,428 crore for the quarter ended March. The profit grew 466 per cent from Rs 2,371 crore in the same quarter of last year.
For the fiscal year that concluded in March 2023, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each.
In the March quarter, net premium income decreased 8 per cent to Rs 1.31 trillion from Rs 1.43 trillion in the corresponding quarter the year prior.
First year premium for LIC in the reporting quarter was Rs 12,811, a 12 per cent decrease from Rs 14,614 in the corresponding quarter last year.
Investment income increased slightly over the same time previous year, rising to Rs 67,846 crore from Rs 67498 crore.
Net commission increased by 5 per cent to Rs 8,428 crore during the quarter. In the same period the year before, the amount was Rs 7,996 crore. The insurer's earnings for the entire year fell 10 per cent to Rs 36,397 crore from Rs 40,431 crore reported in fiscal 2022.
Also Read
Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace
New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts
LIC extends losing streak to 7th straight session, hits record low
Life insurance stocks in focus; LIC, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Pru gain up to 5%
New business premium of life insurance companies rises 30% in November
Icra Q4 net profit up 14.5% YoY to Rs 38.6 cr; revenue rises 16.4%
Oil India Q4 results: PAT jumps 10% to Rs1,788 cr, dividend Rs 5.50 a share
JB Pharma Q4 PAT rises 3.5% to Rs 88 cr, revenue stands at Rs 762 cr
APM Terminals Pipavav Q4 profit rises 31%, Ebitda stands at Rs 129.94 cr
Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit at Rs 63 cr, FY23 profit stands at 222 cr
The company's solvency ratio increased from 1.85 in the December quarter and March quarter of previous year to 1.87 at the end of the March quarter.
The board has a recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 2023.
Life Insurance
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y