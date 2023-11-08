New India Assurance posts loss of Rs 200 crore in Q2FY24 as income slumps

New India Assurance printed a loss of Rs 199.99 crore in the July-September quarter of financial year 2023-24 as compared to a net profit of Rs 33.45 crore in the year ago period as a result of surge in expenses along with a slump in income. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The net profit of the state-owned insurance company was Rs 260.23 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2024.

The expenses of the general insurer jumped 20.84 per cent to Rs 10,652.83 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 8,815.39 crore in the same quarter of FY23, mainly due to an increase in the operating expenses and commissions and brokerage cost of the company.

The income of the general insurer contracted by 4.76 per cent to Rs 9,839.07 crore in the second quarter of FY24 from Rs 10,331.07 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter, on account of a decline in income from investments.

The income from investments saw a decrease of nearly 46 per cent to Rs 1,633.17 crore in Q2FY24 from Rs 3,022.60 crore in the July-September quarter of FY23.

The Gross Premium Written (GWP) of the company increased by 6.20 per cent to Rs 9,397.2 crore from Rs 8,848.41 crore of the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

The underwriting loss of the largest general insurer widened to Rs 2,446.93 crore from Rs 1,506.92 crore in Q2FY23.

The combined ratio of the company fell to 130.77 per cent from 121.25 per cent in the second quarter of FY23, whereas the solvency margin slipped to 1.70 per cent from 1.77 per cent in Q2FY23.