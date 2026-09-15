AI firm Flam raises $40 million in Series B round led by QED Investors

Artificial intelligence (AI) interactive content company Flam has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by QED Investors. Other investors who joined the round include Claypond Capital, Martin Chavez, Olivier Pomel, Venky Harinarayan and Shahrukh Khan, with existing investors RTP Global and Dovetail doubling down.

The company plans to use the capital for research and development on Flam's AI models, expanding the product suite and scaling enterprise sales globally.

Flam said it has signed more than 100 enterprise customers in six quarters, including Google, State Farm and Diageo. These customers use the service for marketing, product visualisation, learning and development, entertainment, fan engagement, customer support and sales.

“Flam is built on a simple observation. Content has moved in waves, from text to images to video, and every wave flowed one way, creator to viewer. We think interactive is the next default for the internet,” said Shourya Agarwal, founder of Flam.

“The demand was always there. The technology wasn't. We have made interactivity effortless to build and deploy at enterprise scale,” Agarwal added.

Flam holds more than 15 patents and ships three formats. Among these, Flicks are interactive videos that switch person, product or scene mid-playback. Forge, Flam's editing model, takes image references and changes only the specified element.

Airboards are high-fidelity 3D content on a camera interface, with touch, voice interactions and haptic feedback. Visual Agents are human-like characters that hold conversations and take agentic actions.

Nigel Morris, co-founder and managing partner at QED Investors, said: "Almost every frontier AI content company we see is optimizing what already exists. Flam pointed at something else: how much of the content ecosystem is still untouched. That gap is bigger than most people think, and Flam is the first team we've seen with the infrastructure to go after it."