AI startup TrueFan raises $10 million led by Baring PE India, Z3Partners

Artificial intelligence (AI)-led video platform for enterprises, TrueFan AI, on Thursday said it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Baring Private Equity Partners India and Z3Partners, with participation from IAN Alpha Fund and 3Lines Venture Capital. The company said the fresh capital will support its international expansion and continued investment in AI infrastructure and enterprise deployments. It has begun seeing inbound demand from adjacent international markets across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as well as from global markets such as the United States. TrueFan said it has already scaled from five million to over 20 million videos annually within a year and is on track to reach 50 million this year. The company's client base spans banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, consumer goods and media sectors, including companies such as Bajaj Finance, Zomato, HDFC Bank, Axis Max Life Insurance, Cipla, BharatPe and Goibibo. In all, the platform currently works with over 100 enterprises.

The firm said it has built a foundational AI video model that enables large enterprises to generate video content at scale, replacing traditional production cycles with on-demand video creation. The platform can generate up to 500,000 videos per minute in more than 175 languages.

According to the company, one of its primary use cases is working with large enterprises to create AI avatars of their brand ambassadors and business leaders. "This allows brands to generate 100 times more video content from a single recording. The company has built AI avatars for over 150 celebrities, including brand ambassadors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, to name a few," it said in a statement.

Commenting on the fundraise, Nimish Goel, the firm's co-founder and chief executive officer, said, "AI has fundamentally changed the economics of video creation. It is inevitable that video generation will become as simple as typing an email. With that, video shall become the core layer of communication for enterprises. TrueFan is building the infrastructure for that inflection, enabling organisations to generate and distribute contextual video content on demand."