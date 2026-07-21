AI travel startup 30 Sundays raises $6.7 million in Bessemer-led round

The startup uses a video-first, conversational AI interface to help users discover, plan and book trips, while offering concierge support during travel. It says the platform replaces the opaque, agent-led booking process with a more transparent experience.

The fresh capital will be used to expand the company's product, engineering and AI teams, step up marketing, and enter new markets. After launching in New Zealand and Mauritius, 30 Sundays plans to add Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines as it looks to broaden its overseas holiday offerings.

Founded in 2024 by former BCG executive Kshitij Chaudhary and former Apple engineer Anuj Punjani, 30 Sundays says it has scaled to an annualised gross booking value run rate of about ₹200 crore while operating across four destinations — Bali, Vietnam, the Maldives and Thailand.

"Planning a holiday has for too long meant static PDFs, endless follow-ups, and mark-ups you discover only later. We built 30 Sundays to make travel honest and effortless," said Kshitij Chaudhary, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), 30 Sundays. "Every customer gets a trip designed around them, sees exactly what they're paying for, and has a guide in their pocket the moment they land."

30 Sundays targets travellers looking for an end-to-end holiday planning service, replacing traditional agent-led bookings with a conversational, video-first platform. Customers can modify itineraries through chat or voice, access reviews on factors such as crowds and travel times, and use an AI concierge for recommendations and support during their trip.

"Planning a holiday abroad is one of the most emotional purchases an Indian family makes, yet the experience hasn't changed in a decade," said Anant Vidur Puri, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. "Kshitij and Anuj have rebuilt it end-to-end: AI handles discovery, planning and support, while humans step in for the moments that matter."

The startup is initially focused on couples, a segment it says is underserved by traditional travel agencies, with plans to expand into family travel. The firm said it has embedded AI across sales and operations — from lead qualification and itinerary creation to reservations — allowing it to operate with a leaner workforce. The company said its sales team is twice as productive as leading online travel rivals and three times as productive as traditional travel agents.