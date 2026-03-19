Assiduus Global raises $25 million in pre-Series B led by Bajaj Finserv

Assiduus Global, an infrastructure platform for digital commerce, on Thursday announced the close of a $25 million pre-Series B funding round. The round was led by Bajaj Finserv with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Aaruha Technology Fund, Vikash Agarwal (Rupa Family Office) and other long-term institutional and family-office investors.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to deepen artificial intelligence (AI) and data capabilities, including predictive demand, pricing intelligence and working-capital optimisation, while also focusing on expansion across the Middle East, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with Oman as a strategic regional hub. It is also looking to strengthen enterprise, sovereign and government partnerships.

Since its last funding round, the company said it has delivered fourfold growth across revenues, enterprise customers and geographic footprint. The company provides its services to over 150 enterprise companies and operates across more than 20 countries.

“Quadrupling growth while remaining profitable for seven straight years reflects disciplined execution and a business model built for endurance. We are building global commerce infrastructure designed to compound across cycles, geographies and generations,” said Somdutta Singh, founder and chief executive officer of Assiduus Global.

Mangesh Anaokar, fund manager of venture investments at Bajaj Alts, noted, “The company has successfully delivered seamlessly for over 150 enterprise brands, enabling them to integrate with more than 18 global marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms. We are excited to work alongside Somdutta and her team at Assiduus in shaping its next phase of growth.”