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Home / Companies / Start Ups / Auto tech cos raise $1.3 bn across 97 funding rounds in 2026 so far: Tracxn

Auto tech cos raise $1.3 bn across 97 funding rounds in 2026 so far: Tracxn

The funding rounds were led by ride-hailing firm Rapido's $240 million, followed by electric two-wheeler manufacturer Simple Energy's $180 million and River's $102 million

startup funding investment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

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India's auto tech companies raised $1.3 billion across 97 funding rounds so far this year, according to a report from data intelligence platform Tracxn.

The funding rounds were led by ride-hailing firm Rapido's $240 million, followed by electric two-wheeler manufacturer Simple Energy's $180 million and River's $102 million.

"India Auto Tech companies raised $1.3 billion across 97 rounds in 2026 year to date (2026 YTD) against $2.1 billion across 195 rounds in 2025. All funding figures are US dollar equity funding and exclude debt, grant, post-IPO and ICO funding," the report, India Auto Tech - 2026 YTD, said.

Automated parking solution provider Sotefin recorded the highest IPO market capitalisation at $35 million, followed by Victory EV India at $11 million and accessories company AutoFurnish at $6 million.

 

There were 10 rounds of $34 million or more, totalling $900 million during the period. These accounted for around 70 per cent of the total $1.3 billion raised. The other 87 rounds raised about $400 million, the report said.

Later-stage funding stood at $810 million, with Series C and subsequent rounds accounting for eight of the 10 large transactions.

Used-vehicle retailer Cars24 acquired CarInfo for $44.4 million in January this year, followed by the acquisition of Vehicleinfo in March. Meanwhile, Roadzen bought VehicleCare, and 91trucks acquired MotorFloor in March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 4:14 PM IST