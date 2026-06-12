Avataar unveils India's 1st distilled video AI model under IndiaAI Mission

Homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) startup Avataar on Friday announced the launch of Varya, the country’s first distilled video AI model.

Developed under the IndiaAI Mission, the model aims to democratise AI-powered video creation for businesses and other end users, while making it affordable and accessible.

Varya was launched in the presence of S Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, who said the model represents a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to build indigenous foundational AI models.

“This shows that model-building can be done in India and that Indian entrepreneurs are second to none in developing cutting-edge AI technologies,” Krishnan said.

The newly-launched model uses a distillation technique that reduces video generation from 50 steps to 4 steps, while maintaining comparable output quality. According to Avataar’s internal inference-cost benchmarks, Varya can generate video at ₹0.48 per second, making it up to ten times more cost-efficient than several leading global video models.

The startup added that the model can generate up to 211 seconds of video for every ₹100 spent which is far higher than existing open-source and proprietary alternatives.

Beyond cost efficiency, Varya has been trained to better understand Indian contexts, including local clothing, facial features, festivals, streetscapes, and cultural settings. The company showcased examples highlighting the model’s ability to generate more India-specific visual outputs than global video-generation models.

Sravanth Aluru, co-founder and chief executive officer of Avataar said that contemporary leading video models are expensive to run and often under-represent the cultural, linguistic and visual diversity of India. Varya has been built to address both challenges: cost and context, he said.

Aluru mentioned that the newly-launched model will make high-quality AI video creation more cost-efficient for education, creators, MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), and the country’s overall digital economy.

“Varya demonstrates that frontier-quality video AI can be made dramatically more efficient and accessible. For a country of 1.4 billion people, affordability is not a feature, it is a prerequisite. We believe the next billion stories, lessons, advertisements, services and experiences will be created through AI, and those capabilities must be available to everyone, not just a few,” Aluru added.

Avataar said it will also publish a technical report outlining Varya’s model architecture, distillation methodology and benchmarks.

Given Avataar was among the companies selected in the second phase, under IndiaAI Mission, it got access to subsidised national AI compute infrastructure.

Notably, the government launched the IndiaAI Mission last year to bolster the country’s leadership in AI and democratise the technology’s benefits. The programme has a total outlay of ₹10,300 crore over five years.