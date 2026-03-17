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Home / Companies / Start Ups / B2B startup BambooBox raises $6.6 million in round led by Peak XV

B2B startup BambooBox raises $6.6 million in round led by Peak XV

BambooBox raises $6.6 million in a Peak XV-led round to scale its AI-driven account-based marketing platform and expand global enterprise adoption

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

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Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

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Business-to-business (B2B) startup BambooBox, which is building a managed account-based marketing (ABM) operating system for enterprises, announced it has raised $6.6 million in funding led by Peak XV.
 
The round also witnessed participation from Emergent Ventures, Arc180, Uncorrelated, HAF, and angel investors.
 
With this new capital, the firm aims to enhance its AI capabilities, scale its AI-native ABM services globally, and enable more enterprises to unlock greater value from their existing go-to-market investments, said Ankur Saigal, co-founder and chief executive officer.
 
Over the past few years, the company said it has worked closely with enterprise teams to design and execute ABM programmes that drive measurable outcomes across acquisition, cross-sell, and expansion.
 
 
The company mentioned it serves enterprise customers across India and the United States, such as Airtel Business, Rootstock, and LightMetrics, and is investing in artificial intelligence agents designed to automate research, personalisation, and orchestration at scale.
 
“We believe the next phase of ABM will be driven by execution excellence, not just software. BambooBox uniquely combines AI, proven playbooks, and forward-deployed ABM expertise to help enterprises unlock real value from their GTM investments. We are proud to back the team at this stage of their journey,” said Anupam Rastogi from Emergent Ventures.
 
Founded by Ankur Saigal and Divyesh Dixit, BambooBox is a Bengaluru- and San Francisco-based company. It said the ABM market has been dominated by software platforms, with projections to grow to nearly $70 billion as enterprises increasingly adopt personalised account-centric strategies.
 

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

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