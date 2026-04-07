boAt co-founder Aman Gupta raises ₹100 crore for new venture OFF/BEAT

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, has raised Rs 100 crore in a seed funding round for his new venture OFF/BEAT. The funding round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, which has backed global companies such as Shopify, Canva and LinkedIn.

OFF/BEAT is positioned as a new-age venture built at the intersection of technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and evolving consumer aspirations in India. While details of the business model remain limited, the company is expected to leverage Gupta’s experience in building a consumer brand tailored to the modern Indian market.

“Having built from scratch before, I know what capital can do and what it cannot. This time, I was looking for partners with a global perspective who can help me leverage technology and AI, because that’s where the future lies,” said Gupta.

Gupta added that the decision to raise capital was driven less by funding needs and more by the strategic value investors bring. “I didn’t raise capital because I needed the cheque. I raised it because Anant, Vishal, and Bessemer’s partners across the world bring speed, credibility, network, and strategic support that money alone cannot buy,” he said.

Anant Vidur Puri, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said the firm is backing Gupta’s ability to anticipate shifts in consumer behaviour. “We back founders who see around corners. Aman saw how a new India would come to think about aspiration, identity, and quality, and built boAt as proof. He is now applying that same instinct to a market being reshaped by AI and by a generation with entirely new expectations. That is exactly the intersection Bessemer exists to back,” Puri said.