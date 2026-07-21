Cashfree Payments offers zero payment gateway fees to woo new merchants

The fee waiver programme, targeted at SMBs ahead of the festive season, covers the first Rs 20 lakh in gross merchandise value (GMV) by the end of FY27. The Bengaluru-based fintech currently serves one million such early-stage and growing merchants.

"Around 25,000 new companies get set up every month and almost 20 per cent of them sign up with Cashfree to explore payments. This programme is targeted towards them and for those who may not be happy or are looking for reasons to switch from their existing payment gateway," Reeju Datta, co-founder, Cashfree Payments, told Business Standard.

While Datta called this a marketing spend to acquire and grow its merchant base, he did not disclose the budget for the programme.

He pointed out that a large portion of the revenue comes from merchants who end up clocking over Rs 20 lakh in GMV. As part of the current programme, regular gateway fees apply after the target Rs 20 lakh GMV is generated by a company.

"The few merchants who cross Rs 20 lakh (GMV) will contribute more revenue than those in the Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (GMV) space," he added, implying that the unit economics work out because of the presence of merchants processing higher-value transactions.

GMV refers to the total value of goods or services sold through a platform over a given period, before deducting fees, discounts, refunds or other costs.

The focus on merchant acquisition comes at a time when the Indian digital payments market is understood to be a thin-margin business and has more than 50 payment-processing players, including major firms such as PayU, Razorpay, AvenuesAI, BillDesk and PhonePe.

"Even existing merchants can switch because right now the switching is very easy. Integration times (with payment-processing partners) have really come down drastically from months to minutes, in terms of making the first transaction. We track, in minutes, how many people did their first transaction as a metric," Datta added.

He said that long-tail merchants, who may require different forms of payment methods, could integrate them as part of the programme, including enabling credit cards on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), netbanking, American Express (Amex) and Diners Club, among other schemes and methods.

In a statement, he added that an average SMB or direct-to-consumer business makes 40 per cent of its annual sales during the festive season, and that 90 per cent of new sellers signing up ahead of the high-sales period record a GMV of Rs 20 lakh during that time, implying that the fee waiver covers payment costs for merchants this season.