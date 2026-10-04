B2B commerce firm OfBusiness plan IPO next year, DRHP likely in Nov

OfBusiness, the country’s leading business-to-business (B2B) commerce and finance platform, with revenue of ₹20,000 crore in FY26, is planning to raise $600-800 million through an initial public offering (IPO), according to merchant bankers aware of the development.

The startup will raise 30 per cent through new shares and 70 per cent through an offer for sale, and expects the IPO price to be based on its existing valuation of $4.4-5 billion. The company is preparing to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by November, and the IPO is slated sometime between March and April-end next year.

The Gurugram-headquartered profitable startup, which provides a platform for the requirements of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has appointed Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Citibank and Axis Capital as merchant bankers for the issue. A query sent to OfBusiness on the proposed IPO did not elicit any response.

The startup was founded nearly 10 years ago by Indian School of Business alumni Asish Mohapatra and his wife, Ruchi Kalra, and two other partners.

The company has four B2B commerce verticals — metals, apparels, chemicals and food processing. The platform links suppliers of these products, who are SMEs, on one side with buyers, who include both SMEs with revenue ranging from ₹50 crore to ₹500 crore and large global and Indian companies.

The company also supports the platform by undertaking its own manufacturing in these verticals, where it sells its own private-label branded products to buyers, mostly in apparels and metals. The company has already invested over ₹3,000 crore in acquiring, building from scratch or expanding over 17 fully owned manufacturing and packaging subsidiaries, and is in the process of merging them into OfBusiness, which will be completed soon.

However, its financing business, which offers credit to SMEs and in which OfBusiness has a 70 per cent stake, will remain a separate entity.

According to details available from company documents, OfBusiness has raised a total of ₹5,000 crore from marquee investors across various funding rounds, including SoftBank Vision Fund, Tiger Global, Alpha Wave Global and Matrix Partners, among others. According to its projections, the company is aiming to touch revenue of ₹23,520 crore in FY27, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent over the last five years.

The startup, which has been profitable since FY23, made a profit before tax of ₹406 crore in FY26 and has projected an increase to ₹606 crore in FY27. It had operating cash flow of ₹1,220 crore in FY26, which is projected to rise to ₹1,302 crore, while the firm’s free cash flow, after investing, is projected to touch ₹278 crore in FY27.

Across verticals, the company manufactures, processes and packages an average of 40 per cent of products in its own factories. However, in some verticals, the share is much higher, such as 80 per cent in apparels and 70 per cent in food processing.

The company, for instance, procures orders for garments, handbags, footwear and belts from global majors such as Uniqlo, H&M, IKEA, Zara, Adidas and Michael Kors, and assembles the final products in its factories, while using the MSME supply chain for fabric, yarn, buttons, trims and threads.