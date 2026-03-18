Company, customers, and professionals can all win: Pronto's Anjali Sardana
Pronto's 23-year-old founder says daily bookings have grown 18-fold in seven months, as the startup targets 70,000 bookings a day by June
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
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Urban households in India still largely rely on referrals and informal arrangements to find domestic help. Anjali Sardana, 23, founder and chief executive of Pronto, is trying to organise that fragmented market with a platform that connects households with trained professionals who can arrive within minutes. The startup recently raised $25 million, led by Epiq Capital, as daily bookings climbed from roughly 1,000 to more than 18,000 in seven months. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Sardana discusses scaling instant home services, building reliable supply networks, and why she believes the gig economy need not be a trade-off between workers and profit. Edited excerpts:
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