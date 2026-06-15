Foodstories raises ₹50 crore in funding round led by Nikhil Kamath

The platform brings together farmers, producers, chefs, bakers, and food makers, giving consumers a single platform to discover and access food.

“Better food is one of the highest-leverage changes a person can make to how they live,” said Nikhil Kamath. “Foodstories is one of the few platforms building the real infrastructure for that. The founders understand both the product and the business they’re building.”

The company already has a significant retail presence across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This month, it is bringing that experience to Mumbai, with a flagship store in Bandra already open and a second location in Lokhandwala set to open shortly.

The fund raise will accelerate Foodstories' digital business and delivery network alongside its growing retail footprint.

“We’re building a ₹1,000-crore business,” said Ashni Biyani. “Curation, experiential retail and a strong digital layer. That combination is what gives us conviction in the scale of what’s possible here.”

For Avni Biyani, that scale is only meaningful if the standards hold.