Foodstories raises ₹50 crore in funding round led by Nikhil Kamath
The gourmet retail startup plans to use the fresh capital to expand its digital business, delivery network and retail footprint across key markets
BS Reporter Bengaluru
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Gourmet retail startup Foodstories has raised ₹50 crore in a funding round led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, an early backer, continued its support in this round. The company, founded by Ashni and Avni Biyani, plans to utilise the capital to expand its digital business, delivery network, and retail footprint.
Topics : Startup funding food retailers fundings