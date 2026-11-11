From Reliance to Sarvam, Nvidia sits at the heart of India's AI plans

In the two years since, Huang and the company he co-founded 33 years ago have become critical to

the growing artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions of India and the world.

At the Mumbai event, Huang also said that India "should not export data to import intelligence". Now, the Indian government is trying to put that into practice. The IndiaAI Mission is putting more than $1 billion into domestic computing capacity, models, and startups. A good part of the intelligence India hopes to build at home is being built on chips from Nvidia, which at the time also agreed to supply Blackwell chips for Reliance's 1-gigawatt data centre in Jamnagar.

Since then, Yotta, an Indian data-centre and cloud company, has said it will spend more than $2 billion on over 20,000 Nvidia chips, with Nvidia running its own cloud service inside the cluster under a four-year deal worth over $1 billion. Engineering group Larsen & Toubro has announced a joint venture with Nvidia for a gigawatt-scale AI factory.

In August, Nvidia made its first investment in an Indian company, Sarvam, a Bengaluru startup building AI models for Indian languages. Nvidia says more than 4,000 Indian startups are in its free Inception programme. And in 2024, it had said that it had more than 4,000 employees in the country.

Now, Huang is now the subject of an investigation by his own board. On November 8, the board said a committee of independent directors would look into reports that he had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The same day, he told staff he had been unfaithful to his wife. On Tuesday, November 17, he faces his first earnings call since the news broke.

What he said on earlier calls In April 2025, new US export controls on the H20, the chip Nvidia had designed for China, led to a $4.5 billion charge. During the company’s earnings call in May 2025, he said that the “$50 billion worth China market is effectively closed to US industry". The assumption behind US policy, that China could not make AI chips, “was always questionable, and now it's clearly wrong", he said.

Asked about China later on the call, he added: “The President (Donald Trump) has a plan. He has a vision and I trust him.” Nvidia has left China data-centre revenue out of its forecasts since August 2025. Nonetheless, its quarterly revenue has gone from $44 billion that May quarter to $96 billion by July 2026.

He opened the November 2025 call with: “There's been a lot of talk about an AI bubble. From our vantage point, we see something very different.”

In February he said that “even our six-year old GPUs in the cloud are completely consumed, and the pricing is going up.” In August, Nvidia forecast about 70 per cent growth next year and said supply was the limit. "Our demand is much higher than that," Huang said.

That comes as Indian founders find GPUs hard to procure. Some founders say they are ready to delay profitability to secure the chips they need to scale their AI businesses. The supply chain is also constrained with demand rising from hyperscalers such as OpenAI, Anthropic and cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

And in a peculiar arrangment, Nvidia also invests in its own customers. “Rather than giving up a share of our company, we get a share of their company,” he said in November 2025.

What the latest investigation says Earlier this week, reports said that US intelligence believed Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer, had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security, and that she had been romantically involved with the Nvidia's chief. The two are not related. China has denied the claim. Nvidia's board said it had “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised".