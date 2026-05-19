Gen Z investing startup Trackk raises $3.7 mn from Lightspeed, Info Edge

Trackk, an investment platform built for Gen Z investors, has raised $3.7 million in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed, with participation from Info Edge Ventures and angel investors including Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, Tanmay Bhatt, Varun Mayya, and Gaurav Kapoor.

The company will use the fresh capital to strengthen its broking infrastructure, expand product capabilities, accelerate user acquisition and customer onboarding. It will also use the funds to grow its team across key functions and build additional financial products aimed at younger Indian investors.

Founded by Vedant Gupte, Siddharth Thakkar, and Aryan Jain, Trackk is building a platform designed around how younger users discover and engage with financial markets. The company combines AI-led stock discovery, personalised user journeys, and simplified execution tools to make investing more accessible for first-time investors.

“With Trackk, we are building a platform that simplifies participation in financial markets for young Indians while making the overall investing journey far more intuitive and accessible,” said Vedant Gupte, co-founder and CEO, Trackk.

Romit Mehta, investor, Lightspeed, said, “Trackk is building for a generation of investors whose relationship with financial products is fundamentally different from that of previous generations.”

Chinmaya Sharma, partner, Info Edge Ventures, said, “Young Indians should have access to investing platforms that help them make informed financial decisions and build long-term wealth responsibly.”

Trackk has seen strong adoption among younger investors, with nearly 90 per cent of its user base belonging to the Gen Z demographic and the average user age ranging between 20 and 24 years. The company is building towards a larger multi-asset financial platform spanning investing, wealth creation, and broader financial products for young India.

In October 2025, Trackk became one of India’s youngest registered brokers following a felicitation by Sundararaman R, managing director and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange.