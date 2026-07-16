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Home / Companies / Start Ups / Groyyo raises ₹90 cr to expand AI-powered fashion supply-chain platform

Groyyo raises ₹90 cr to expand AI-powered fashion supply-chain platform

Cornerstone Ventures led the first close of Groyyo's Series B round as the startup plans to expand globally, strengthen its manufacturing network and invest in AI capabilities

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Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 10:27 PM IST

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Groyyo, a business-to-business platform that uses artificial intelligence to help fashion brands design, source and manufacture apparel, has secured the first close of its Series B funding round, raising ₹90 crore. The round was led by Cornerstone Ventures, with participation from some existing investors. The company said it plans to use the proceeds to expand into new markets, grow its supplier network and further develop its AI platform. The firm had previously raised a Series A round from Tiger Global, Alpha Wave Global, Sparrow Capital and Strides Ventures.
 
Founded in 2021 by Pratik Tiwari and Subin Mitra, Groyyo operates an AI-powered supply-chain platform that connects fashion brands with manufacturers. Its software manages the apparel production process from design to delivery while providing factories with tools to oversee production, inventory and operations.
 
 
Subin Mitra, co-founder of Groyyo, said fashion supply chains have run on relationships and spreadsheets for decades.
 
“We set out to build the operating system that the industry actually needs," Mitra said. “This round lets us go deeper into the categories and geographies where brands are asking for more speed, more transparency, and more reliability.”
 
Groyyo said it plans to use the proceeds to expand its manufacturing network, enhance its AI-powered design and trend-forecasting platform, and grow its presence in North America, Europe and the Middle East. The company also aims to help Indian manufacturers tap global demand by improving supply-chain efficiency and capacity utilisation.

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"Global fashion supply chains are still one of the largest, most fragmented markets that technology hasn't fully touched,” said Vatsal Bavishi, Partner, Cornerstone Ventures.
 
Over the past few years, the company has expanded quickly by collaborating with market leaders in the US and the UK to achieve a revenue run rate of ₹500 crore for FY26 with category-leading PAT margins. With this capital raise, the company aims to achieve revenue of more than ₹3,000 crore over the next three years while continuing to improve net margins.
 
 
 

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 10:27 PM IST

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