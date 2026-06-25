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Health-tech start-up SuperLiving raises $7 million led by Lightspeed

Health-tech start-up SuperLiving has raised $7 million in a Series A round led by Lightspeed to expand its AI-driven wellness and preventive healthcare platform

(L-R) Manavdeep Singh Grover, Founder & CEO, SuperLiving and Gurjot Kaur, Co-Founder, SuperLiving

(L-R) Manavdeep Singh Grover, Founder & CEO, SuperLiving and Gurjot Kaur, Co-Founder, SuperLiving

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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Health-tech startup SuperLiving, which focuses on wellness and preventive healthcare, on Thursday announced a $7 million Series A funding round led by Lightspeed, with participation from existing investors, Kae Capital and All-in Capital. 
 
The company said it will deploy the fresh capital to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, expand its vernacular content ecosystem, accelerate product development and scale user acquisition across Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
 
It also plans to broaden its offering beyond wellness content and coaching into adjacent lifestyle and preventive health categories, including diagnostics, health commerce and other personalized care experiences.
 
The platform, founded by Manavdeep Singh Grover and Gurjot Kaur, who were former leaders at Meesho and Pocket FM, provides personalised wellness journeys, educational content and an AI companion designed specifically for Indian users.
 
 
The startup said it is seeing a strong growth momentum in non-metropolitan markets. It said that less than a year after launch, it has crossed 1.5 million installs and earned more than 100,000 paying users, with 73 per cent of them coming from Tier-II cities and beyond such as Meerut, Gangtok, Agra, Nashik, Bhiwadi, Varanasi, Hisar, Jalandhar, Indore, Jaipur and Visakhapatnam.

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Sharing its success metric, SuperLiving said that 82 per cent of its users reported visible change across goals such as fat loss, energy, stamina, skin and strength.
 
“For decades, personalized wellness has been accessible only to those who could afford experts, coaches and consultants. AI changes that equation completely. What we've learned from serving more than 1.5 million users is that the demand for trusted, personalized guidance extends far beyond India's metros. People don't need more information-they need support that adapts to their lives and helps them stay consistent. We believe this is one of the largest consumer opportunities emerging at the intersection of AI, wellness and preventive care,” said Grover, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the firm. 
 
Harsha Kumar, partner at Lightspeed India, added, “Most wellness platforms are built for the top of the pyramid. SuperLiving is building for the rest of India - affordable, vernacular, culturally grounded, and actually sticky. The early traction from Tier-II and Tier-III users tells you everything about where the real demand is.”
   

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

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