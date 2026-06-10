Hoola Health raises $5 million led by Peak XV's Surge to fuel expansion

The announcement also marks the company’s transition from BabyMD to Hoola Health, reflecting a broader ambition to serve children across multiple stages of growth.

The company said it will use the capital to support expansion into new markets, strengthen technology capabilities and scale its integrated care model.

Founded in Bengaluru in 2024 by Deeksha Senguttuvan, Hoola Health is building an integrated paediatric care ecosystem that delivers consultations, vaccinations, developmental therapies and diagnostics.

Since launching its first clinic in 2024, Hoola Health said it has expanded to five clinics in Bengaluru and served more than 20,000 families in just 18 months.

“The growth has been largely organic — more than 60 per cent of new patients discover Hoola through word of mouth, and over 60 per cent of visits every month come from families returning for care,” the company said in a statement.

Over the next two years, the company plans to open 30 additional clinics across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the National Capital Region (NCR), while continuing to invest in specialist services, technology infrastructure and support systems.

In the near term, Hoola Health aims to deepen its presence across Bengaluru before expanding into new markets.