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Home / Companies / Start Ups / HyugaLife raises ₹100 crore in Series A round led by IvyCap Ventures

HyugaLife raises ₹100 crore in Series A round led by IvyCap Ventures

The startup, which counts Indian cricketer KL Rahul among its key investors, currently lists over 10,000 products from more than 450 brands

investment, funds, funding

The fresh capital will be utilised to strengthen the platform's AI-powered personalisation capabilities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

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Health and wellness e-commerce platform HyugaLife has raised ₹100 crore in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm IvyCap Ventures.

The funding round also saw participation from First Bridge Fund.

The fresh capital will be utilised to strengthen the platform's AI-powered personalisation capabilities, expand its dark store network for faster deliveries, and establish an offline retail presence, the company said in a statement.

HyugaLife operates as a marketplace for proteins, supplements, and health foods.

The platform sources directly from brands-eliminating third-party sellers-and conducts independent lab tests for nutrition and heavy metals.

The startup, which counts Indian cricketer KL Rahul among its key investors, currently lists over 10,000 products from more than 450 brands.

 

"India's protein and supplements market has a trust problem, and HyugaLife was built to address it. We're doubling down on our authenticity guarantee by expanding lab-tested offerings, while investing in AI-driven smart, personalised technology" said Sachin Parikh, Founder & CEO, HyugaLife.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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