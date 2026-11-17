The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has selected three Indian space companies under its Seed Fund Scheme for Use Case Demonstration by Non-Government Entities (NGEs) to develop high-resolution Indian Human Settlement Layers (IHSL) across Indian cities.

SpacePixxel Technologies, KaleidEO Space Systems and Azista Industries will collectively receive seed funding of Rs 1.46 crore to develop and demonstrate an indigenous satellite-based system for three-dimensional reconstruction of India’s built environment using monocular imagery.

The initiative, undertaken under the Announcement of Opportunity for the Development of High-Resolution Indian Human Settlement Layers, aims to address NITI Aayog’s requirement for accurate and detailed geospatial data on human settlements.

The data can be used for urban planning, infrastructure development, disaster-risk assessment and population assessment.

The selected companies will develop models using Earth Observation data to generate three integrated outputs covering built-up surface and building type, building height, and built-up volume.

The outputs will capture both the horizontal and vertical dimensions of urban settlements, allowing planners to assess how Indian cities are expanding and densifying.

The techniques will be developed at high spatial resolution using Indian satellite data.

Pilot demonstrations will cover Bengaluru and Shimla, representing two contrasting urban contexts — a large metropolitan region and a hill city.

The project will derive settlement patterns across two time periods, enabling comparisons of urban growth and changes in built-up density over time.

Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe, said Indian cities were expanding rapidly both horizontally and vertically, making accurate built-environment data increasingly important for urban planning.

“India’s cities are expanding rapidly, both horizontally and vertically. Effective urban planning requires an accurate understanding of the built environment, but critical data gaps often limit this,” Goenka said.

“This initiative addresses that gap by bringing together Indian satellite data, indigenous technology and clearly defined requirements from government departments. It gives Indian companies an opportunity to develop solutions for real-world urban challenges,” he added.

“More importantly, successful pilots can lay the foundation for scalable, homegrown capabilities that can be deployed across Indian cities,” Goenka said.

Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said modern policymaking required more contemporary forms of data.

“Modern policymaking needs modern and real-time data. Our 21st century policymaking cannot rely solely on 20th century data collection methods and should now embrace modern forms of data,” Ravi said.

“Starting with Bengaluru and Shimla, this IN-SPACe supported project will provide pathways to build indigenous satellite data on human settlements, allowing recognition of urbanisation as it happens,” she added.

Rajeev Jyoti, director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe, said the selection process was highly competitive.

“The technical evaluation process was highly competitive, with 26 proposals received. Total 13 proposals were shortlisted and finally 3 proposals were selected for funding support to translate promising concepts into pilot demonstrations,” he said.

The projects will be periodically monitored by a Project Facilitation and Monitoring Committee comprising representatives from user departments and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

Following successful demonstrations, the selected companies may receive work orders from user agencies to scale up their solutions.

IN-SPACe said the initiative is intended to translate government requirements into viable commercial opportunities while strengthening the capabilities of India’s private space ecosystem in developing indigenous, application-led space technologies.